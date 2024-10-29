“You better have your doors locked,” suspect warns Marion Co. deputy before stealing his cruiser

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released footage and details about a suspect stealing a deputy’s cruiser after warning the deputy, “You better have your doors locked.”

Deputies said on Oct. 26, a Marion County Corporal responded to the 1500 block SE 59th St., Ocala, for a suspicious incident.

Once the Corporal arrived on the scene, they came into contact with James Brady, 41, of Marion County.

Brady requested medical assistance because he had “done drugs,” according to the report.

During the interaction, Brady stated, “You better have your doors locked. I like to steal cars. Just ask your boss about that.”

According to officials, while Brady lay in the grass, he uttered an expletive and ran to the deputy’s cruiser.

The report states that Brady was able to get into the cruiser and take control of it, leading deputies on a pursuit through Marion County.

Brady made several attempts to elude deputies, but they eventually stopped Brady outside of the City of Ocala after a deputy performed a pit maneuver near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and SW 10th St, according to the report.

Deputies were able to take Brady into custody and he was transported to the Marion County Jail.

