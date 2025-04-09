Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe to begin guest previews

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, will begin guest previews on April 17.
Annual passholders will be allowed to experience the park before its official opening on May 22.
Guests with a universal visa card or a member of the military can also buy tickets or book a stay at one of the Universal Resorts.
