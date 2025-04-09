Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe to begin guest previews

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, will begin guest previews on April 17.

Annual passholders will be allowed to experience the park before its official opening on May 22.

Guests with a universal visa card or a member of the military can also buy tickets or book a stay at one of the Universal Resorts.

Click here for more information.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

Universal Orlando shares inside look at Stella Nova Resort at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando shares first look inside new 'Harry Potter' attraction at Epic Universe

SEE: Universal Orlando releases new renderings about Epic Universe's 'Harry Potter' land

'It's alive!': Universal Orlando reveals Dark Universe details

Universal Orlando shares new details about 'Super Nintendo World' at Epic Universe

Universal teases what 'How to Train Your Dragon' fans could find inside Epic Universe

Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025

