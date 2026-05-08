Electric Ocean at SeaWorld Orlando features new drone and fireworks show

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will launch its Electric Ocean summer event beginning June 12. The event features new nighttime animal shows, a Cirque Spectacular, DJ dance parties, and a new drone and fireworks finale.

Electric Ocean is part of SeaWorld Orlando’s biggest lineup of summer attractions, events and animal encounters. The event brings back nighttime animal shows and introduces an all-new drone and fireworks show after sunset.

Jon Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando, highlighted the extensive offerings. “This summer, there are so many reasons to visit SeaWorld Orlando. Electric Ocean is bigger and better than ever and we are introducing three nighttime animal presentations featuring our orcas, sea lions and dolphins,” Peterson said. “Guests will experience powerful animal connections by day and a full lineup of electrifying nighttime entertainment—from immersive presentations to a breathtaking drone and fireworks finale—that transforms the park after dark.”

Beginning June 12, three nighttime animal presentations will debut. “Shamu Celebration: Light Up The Night” will feature orcas with vibrant lighting, music and high-energy choreography. “Sea Lions Tonite” will showcase SeaWorld’s sea lions in a performance with laughs, personality and fast-paced comedy.

“Dolphins: Touch the Sky” will feature bottlenose dolphins with storytelling and an energetic soundtrack.

The new “Hydro Surge: Cirque Spectacular Show” is a cirque show taking place in the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater. It includes high-energy acrobatics, dynamic dancers and a live drummer. Guests can also join “Club SeaGlow,” a family-friendly DJ dance party at Bayside Stadium.

This event features a DJ spinning dance music, dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts.

SeaWorld Orlando will debut an all-new drone spectacle. Hundreds of synchronized drones will form glowing sea creatures, rolling waves and luminous ocean scenes set to the pulse of “Feeling Electric.”

This drone show will lead into “Ignite,” SeaWorld’s signature fireworks finale. Ignite returns with an enhanced blend of fireworks, fountains, lighting and music.

This 360-degree celebration will be visible from multiple vantage points around the park’s central lake, including Bayside Stadium and the Waterfront.

This summer, SeaWorld Orlando will also open “Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice,” where guests join a scientific mission exploring forces that shape extreme environments. The park will also debut another new animal presentation.

Further details and opening dates for “Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice” and the new animal presentation are expected.

The event features new nighttime animal shows, a Cirque Spectacular, DJ dance parties, and a new drone and fireworks finale.

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