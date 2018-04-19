0 Emails show city tried to prepare drivers for closure at I-4 and Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - An unexpected closure at Interstate 4 and Colonial Drive caused headaches for drivers for several days, but newly released emails show the city tried to make sure the public was prepared.

Cracks in the bridge support forced the emergency closure while a second support was built.

Through a records request to the city of Orlando, Channel 9 obtained emails that paint a clearer picture into the conversations between city officials and I-4 Ultimate project managers about the closing and reopening of Colonial Drive and Interstate 4.

Special Section: I-4 Ultimate

Friday night's closing took many drivers by surprise and questions remain about why there was very little notice.

At 9:30 a.m., the city's division manager of transportation engineering sent an email asking, "What is the public outreach on SR 50 closure.”

The I-4 program manager responded, “I will call you after my 10 a.m. teleconference.”

Later that afternoon, the city warned again, "I don't think details are being circulated to many.”

The closure caught thousands of drivers off guard Monday morning, and backed up traffic for miles.

A notice about the closure was sent to the Channel 9 newsroom Sunday evening.

The I-4 Ultimate construction program manager, who has been on the project for about two weeks, said he was unaware of notification protocol, but it is the goal to notify the public as soon as possible to avoid delays or inconvenience.



