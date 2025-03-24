EMS vehicle gets in fiery wreck in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An emergency medical services vehicle was in a head-on collision with a pickup truck during rush hour in Daytona beach.

The Monday evening wreck was at Mason Avenue and Mason Park Drive.

It was a fiery crash, but the flames were extinguished.

The damage was extensive, with both vehicles’ front ends getting smashed.

It is not yet known how the wreck happened or if there were any injuries.

The EMS vehicle appears to be from Volusia County.

The wreck shut down Mason Avenue from Washington Street to Mason Park Drive.

