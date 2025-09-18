EMT caught commenting on women’s right to vote fired

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department has fired an EMT who was caught on a home security camera in January commenting on worried family members of an elderly woman and the right for women to vote.

Department leaders confirmed Wednesday they terminated the EMT after a months-long investigation.

The 34-second video, which was originally posted to Reddit’s “Am I Overreacting” forum by a woman who wished to stay anonymous, came after the woman said she called 911 because of her elderly mother’s abrupt change in behavior.

An EMT could be heard saying the daughter was “flipping out,” prompting another comment directed toward an off-camera female colleague.

“This is a society – you guys started voting, everything got weaker,” the EMT said.

While the video did not appear to be edited, it did not provide any context to the statement. The only information available came from the woman’s comments, which were reviewed after she deleted the original video and post.

WFTV has requested copies of documents related to the investigation and firing to shed light on what happened before and after the clip in the video and how the comments were perceived by the others in the department.

WFTV reached out to the EMT’s union for comment and to see if union leaders are fighting his termination.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group