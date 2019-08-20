‘Enough to kill 14K people': Undercover operation nets largest drug bust in Flagler County history

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it seized enough fentanyl to kill 14,000 people.
It was part of a massive eight-month long undercover drug sting that deputies called Operation Heat Wave.
Deputies said one of the men picked up in the operation is an employee at Waste Pro and was dealing while at work while he was picking up trash.
He's one of 40 people deputies rounded up during a massive drug sting.
So far, law enforcement arrested more than 20 people and are executing warrants on the rest.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said his deputies are targeting people dealing cocaine, meth, molly and fentanyl.
"These are people selling poison to our sons, our daughters," Staly said. "Parents and friends that in some cases have the potential to be deadly."
The sheriff said the total street value of the drugs taken off the street is worth roughly $40,000.
