Epic Universe’s grand opening is bringing out the influencers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s first new theme park in 24 year is drawing attention across the world. And with the grand opening happening Thursday, that attention has ballooned, especially on social media.

When you step into the park, you’re immediately immersed in pop culture, with world giving customers immersive attractions, bringing to life the likes of everything from classic Universal monsters to “How To Train Your Dragon.”

Even the food is on picturesque display.

That’s where the influencers come in. Instagram giants, TikTokers and YouTubers are already showing the park to their followers, giving millions a sneak peek at what’s to come.

“Everybody’s excited, so I can feel how big it’s going to be, how huge it’s going to be to Orlando to have this new park. I’m super excited,” one influencer said.

On Thursday, WFTV will partner with local content creator Jessica Tucciarone to share her experience at the park. Watch her interview on WFTV and online.

