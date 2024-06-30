Epic’s Dark Universe could be spookier with this tech

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Fog brings mystery and intrigue to a setting, which is why it’s so popular for movies, stage performances and Halloween events. Now, a local themed entertainment firm’s new technology — utilizing steam — makes such fog more efficient and may find a place in Orlando’s next theme park.

Winter Garden-based Birket Engineering, via its majority-owned ITMation in Hong Kong, has a process for making steam that’s already in use in Hong Kong, and Birket President Steve Birket said that tech will come to Central Florida.

“Traditional steam effects rely on high-pressure boilers to create the billowing blast you might imagine coming from alongside the wheels of a steam locomotive,” he said. “Facility-use steam boilers require dedicated rooms, safety-rated systems and specialized boiler technicians to certify their use.”

