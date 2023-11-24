“Erratic” driver collides with 2 homes, mailboxes after rollover crash in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are trying to figure out what sent a car careening into two local homes Friday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officers responded to the 1000 block of NE 8th Ave. just before 11:15 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a vehicle that was traveling through the area erratically.

READ: Central Florida family thankful, spends 1st thanksgiving in new home after mass eviction

See a map below:

Police say the driver crashed into mailboxes, two different homes and another vehicle.

According to police, each of the homes were occupied by people at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported at either one.

The driver, who has not been identified, was treated for minor injuries.

READ: Orlando man killed in crash on Old Winter Garden Road near Orlovista

NE 8th Ave was closed for nearly two hours from NE 9th St. to NE 11th St. while police investigated the crash. The roadway has since reopened.

The investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group