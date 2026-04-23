Ethics complaint against Kissimmee mayor goes to a judge

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee City Commissioners voted to send an ethics complaint filed against Mayor Jackie Espinosa to a circuit court judge for further review.

The complaint was filed by Alex Alemi, a constituent who says Espinosa violated her oath of office when her family businesses received Covid relief money from the Boost 2.0 program she and her fellow commissioners created.

“I did not want to have do this, but when l stumbled across the evidence, I felt compelled as a responsible citizen to act,” Alemi said during public comments at the city commission meeting.

“The mayor championed the Boost 2.0 program and then applied for it,” he said. “Her signature is on one of the applications. Her family’s business received money from the program she created.”

Mayor Espinosa insists she did nothing wrong, because the commission did not establish parameters on how the money should be used.

“The requirements were written by the economic development department,” said Mayor Espinosa.

Espinosa also said she supported sending the commission’s vote.

“Justice will prevail,” Espinosa said. “Whatever is correct is correct.”

The judge could get the complaint in about 60 days.

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