Evacuated hospital to reopen Friday in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida hospital will reopen on Friday after Hurricane Milton prompted its closure earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Health First officials made the decision to evacuate patients and staff at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach.

Health First said 28 patients were safely re-admitted to other Health First hospitals throughout Brevard County.

Brevard County felt the impacts of Milton on Wednesday and Thursday, including tornado damage spawned by the hurricane before it even made landfall.

The EF-1 tornado damaged several businesses and residences in Cocoa Beach Wednesday evening.

Health First announced Friday that after final state inspections were completed, Cape Canaveral Hospital would reopen at 2 p.m.

In a news release, hospital officials said, “We thank the entire Brevard community – including our patients and their loved ones, our providers, associates, first responders and local and state government agencies for a smooth transition – ensuring the delivery of safe and effective care.”

