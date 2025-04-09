Lloyd’s of London leads lawsuit against defunct Orlando company

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A giant of the insurance industry is leading a lawsuit against a defunct Orlando company.

Underwriters at Lloyd’s of London and a group of other insurance companies on March 25 filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida seeking to compel Southern Fiber of Orlando LLC, a now-closed manufacturer, to pay more than $211,000 stemming from a prior arbitration award.

Southern Fiber was a fabric manufacturer and wholesaler that shuttered its Orlando operation in 2015, according to the filings. The company had locations in Miami; Seattle; Charlotte, North Carolina, and other cities. The headquarters address was 230 N. Ortman Drive, Suite B, in Orlando.

