Evacuations ordered as Preserve Brush Fire burns 125 acres in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Hernando County due to a rapidly spreading brush fire that has burned 125 acres near the coast. As of Sunday afternoon, the Preserve Brush Fire was 0% contained.

The Florida Forest Service and Hernando County Fire Rescue are actively fighting the fire as it advances toward Shoal Line Boulevard. Strong winds are making containment efforts more difficult, leading emergency officials to focus on protecting structures and ensuring public safety.

The mandatory evacuation applies to all residents and businesses on the east side of Shoal Line Boulevard, from Calienta Street to Osowaw Boulevard.

Officials have directed those leaving the area to head south on Shoal Line Boulevard toward Osowaw Boulevard. Drivers are advised to exercise caution during the evacuation.

Hernando County Fire Rescue continues to focus on protecting structures to stop the fire from reaching homes and businesses along its path.

Meanwhile, the Withlacoochee Forestry Center of the Florida Forest Service is actively engaged in firefighting efforts to contain the brush fire.

Firefighting efforts are being hindered by strong wind conditions. Emergency crews are urging the public to stay away from the area to allow clear access for responders.

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