Coldest temperatures of the season overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cold air is starting to slide into Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we woke to the 30s and 40s this morning.

This afternoon will be cool, with partly cloudy skies.

The highs in the 50s tonight will be very cold, the coldest since January of last year.

Overnight lows are widespread in the 30s, with a few 20s possible in Marion County.

In addition, morning winds will make it feel even colder.

Wind chill values could drop as low as 25 degrees in some locations.

Near the Orlando Metro, Crimi expects wind chill values to be closer to freezing (31°-32°).

