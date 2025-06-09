Ex-Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez remains behind bars

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is still in the Lake County Jail.

Only Channel 9 was there on Thursday when federal and state authorities took him into custody on racketeering charges.

Lopez is being held on a $1 million bond.

It was a striking sight on Friday during a virtual hearing as Lopez made his first appearance since his arrest.

Lopez pleaded not guilty to both counts of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

The state’s case lists four co-defendants for their alleged roles in what investigators are calling a major illegal gambling operation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately filed an executive order Thursday to remove Lopez from his position as sheriff.

The governor has appointed Christopher Blackmon, a regional chief for the Florida Highway Patrol, to take Lopez’s place.

WFTV is working to find out when Lopez’s next court appearance will be and whether he will bond out of jail.

