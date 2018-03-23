Ex-police sgt. sentenced for making, downloading child porn in patrol car computer

LIVE OAK, Fla. - A former Live Oak police sergeant was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison Thursday after he was found guilty of making and possessing child pornography, including images downloaded on his patrol car's computer.
Federal prosecutors said former Live Oak police Sgt. Kyle Adam Kirby, 37, used his patrol car's computer to download child pornography dating back to December 2014.
They also said Kirby used concealed cameras to film unsuspecting minors and transferred the pictures to his police computer. Prosecutors said he later tried to delete them.
Live Oak Police Chief Alton "Buddy" Williams said in a statement that Kirby was a trusted friend who betrayed the public and his family.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
