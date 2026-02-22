Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning, Cold Weather Advisory in Effect Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day remains in effect for Monday, as the fire threat continues to increase across Central Florida.
Very dry and cool air is quickly rushing into Central Florida behind a cold front, leading to a very high fire danger.
A Red Flag Warning continues for the majority of Central Florida this evening and again on Monday.
A Red Flag Warning means conditions are favorable for the rapid spread of brushfires.
The fire danger increases further on Monday, when much of the area will be under a Very High fire threat.
Developing wildfires during the day can spread rapidly.
The cold air is also becoming a concern across the region. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s, but feel like temps will be in the 20s at daybreak.
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the morning hours on Monday.
The threat of a freeze continues to increase for Tuesday morning, and a Freeze Watch is now posted for much of the area.
Warmer weather does return for the back end of the work week.
Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the Weather Alert Day on Monday.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group