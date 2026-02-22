Weather Alert Day: Red Flag Warning, Cold Weather Advisory in Effect Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day remains in effect for Monday, as the fire threat continues to increase across Central Florida.

Very dry and cool air is quickly rushing into Central Florida behind a cold front, leading to a very high fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning continues for the majority of Central Florida this evening and again on Monday.

A Red Flag Warning means conditions are favorable for the rapid spread of brushfires.

The fire danger increases further on Monday, when much of the area will be under a Very High fire threat.

Developing wildfires during the day can spread rapidly.

The cold air is also becoming a concern across the region. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s, but feel like temps will be in the 20s at daybreak.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the morning hours on Monday.

The threat of a freeze continues to increase for Tuesday morning, and a Freeze Watch is now posted for much of the area.

Warmer weather does return for the back end of the work week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the Weather Alert Day on Monday.

