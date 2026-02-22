Community demands justice for 3-year-old girl’s homicide in Marion County

, Fla. — A group of people gathered in Marion County to demand justice for Paisley Brown, a 3-year-old girl found dead on Thursday in Citra. Investigators are conducting a homicide investigation and have arrested Jeroen Coombs, the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The community gathering included questions from residents about charging more people, with some suggesting Brown’s mother should also be charged alongside Coombs.

Brown was found dead on Feb. 19. Authorities have not yet released a specific cause of death.

Carley Santana, a local community member, joined the demonstration to express concerns about the scope and pace of the legal proceedings. Santana stated that further legal action is necessary beyond the initial arrest made by investigators.

“They need to step up their game, they haven’t made the arrest and im not a detective I know it takes time and i respect the law enforcement,” Santana said. While noting her respect for the investigative process, she urged officials to consider the roles of other individuals present at the time of the incident.

While Coombs has been taken into custody, investigators have not announced any further arrests or charges.

