Child’s death prompts homicide investigation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are calling the death of a Marion County girl a homicide.

Paramedics and deputies rushed to a home in Citra around noon on Thursday, after getting a call about an unresponsive child there.

Marion County homicide investigation Deputies responded to the Citra home on Thursday after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. (WFTV staff)

The girl was rushed from the home to a hospital, but later died, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said deputies learned that a man at the property had harmed the child.

The home is located along NE 44th Avenue south of Spinks Road.

MCSO said detectives are now questioning a suspect in the case.

