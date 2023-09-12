Ex-Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams dies at 36

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams died Tuesday morning at age 36, his agent told ESPN.

He had been in intensive care at a Tampa hospital since last week, when he was injured in a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed.

The Bucs released the following statement on his death:

“We are saddened to hear the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts,” the team said. “We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy.”

The Buffalo native played five seasons professionally. Prior to that, he played for Syracuse University.

Rest in Peace, Mike Williams ❤️🙏 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 12, 2023

St. Louis Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Wide receiver Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a NFL game against the St. Louis Rams on October 24, 2010 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery/Getty Images) (Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

