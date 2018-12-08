Ex-Walmart employee who fatally stabbed former boss sentenced to 37 years in prison

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who fatally stabbed his former supervisor at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Orange County in 2017 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.
Judge Marc Lubet sentenced Caswayne Williams to 37 years in prison with credit for more than 600 days served in the March 2017 fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Devon Brown.
"That 37 years won't bring back Mr. Brown," Lubet said. "But in my opinion, it's justice for what you did, and you are very lucky this was capped at 40 years."
Investigators said an argument about Brown's sexuality led to the stabbing. Prosecutors said he was openly gay.
Williams addressed the court after graphic video was played and before Lubet handed down his sentence.
"I want to start by making an apology to Devon Brown's family," he said.
William's defense attorneys had argued he had schizophrenia and was incompetent to stand trial.
"I found him competent, and it's now time for him to face the music," Lubet said.
Prosecutors said Brown could have been sentenced to life in prison for his second-degree murder conviction, but they decided 40 years was reasonable because it was his first offense.
