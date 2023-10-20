Exec for local builder buys Waterford Lakes restaurant property

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A restaurant property on the east side of Orlando has sold to a construction company executive with a prolific portfolio of hotel and hospitality projects.

Orange County records show LMG Development LLC, an entity registered to Lisa and Marco Garavelo, paid $1.35 million to Wise Old Owl LLC for the property at 11425 Lake Underhill Drive on Oct. 12.

The 1.3-acre property includes a 4,250-square-foot restaurant building near UCF, within the Waterford Lakes region of east Orange County. It was formerly home to Danketsu Orlando, an Asian fusion and sushi restaurant that closed its brick-and-mortar location in late June and is now a food truck, per its Facebook page.

