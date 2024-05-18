ORLANDO, Fla. — Do you want to get up close and personal with a variety of animals at Discovery Cove in Orlando?

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Now is your chance to spend a half-day alongside a Discovery Cove Zoological Expert at the all-new Ultimate Animal Experience.

The new interactions are add-ons to the popular Signature Dolphin Experience and includes a list of bucket-list experiences you’ll never forget.

Read: Orlando students help create Mills 50 Walking Art Tour

“A day at Discovery Cove is already a dream come true for animal lovers,” said Buck Lyman, Discovery Cove’s Vice President of Zoological. “But this new Ultimate Animal Experience takes it to a whole new level with even more one-on-one interactions and time spent with our zoological team learning about the animals, their care and well-being, and more.”

According to a news release, “this intimate and exclusive experience starts at $249 per person, and includes:”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Experience an all-new animal adventure like no other at Discovery Cove Experience an all-new animal adventure like no other at Discovery Cove

Private, guided snorkel session prior to park opening in The Grand Reef, a one-million-gallon saltwater habitat home to thousands of tropical fish and rays.

Enhanced second dolphin interaction (in addition to the Signature Dolphin Experience) with two dolphins, including a private photo session.

Read: Man finds $1M Mega Millions prize among stack of losing tickets in living room

Meet-and-greets with tropical birds and small mammals.

Behind-the-scenes tour to learn more about the world-class animal welfare practices and animal care facilities at Discovery Cove.

Read: Red Lobster is closing dozens of restaurants; is yours on the list?

Personal, guided tour of the Explorer’s Aviary with opportunities to hand-feed hundreds of exotic birds.

Private otter enrichment session in the Freshwater Oasis, an exclusive experience not offered through any other program at Discovery Cove.

For more information on prices and to book the Ultimate Animal Experience, CLICK HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group