Experts update on lingering storms ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to severe weather conditions, the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Center of Melbourne, and the Orlando International Airport have issued updated information stating that commuters in Orlando, Pine Hills, and Kissimmee may experience delays.

A special weather statement is in effect until 5 PM EDT.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts indicating that Orlando is expected to experience winds of up to 50 mph, though no hail is anticipated during the showers.

Additionally, in Melbourne and nearby areas such as the Space and Treasure Coasts, Osceola and Okeechobee Counties are expected to see heavy lightning storms this Sunday evening.

Travelers are advised to check directly with their airlines for updates on flight and baggage delivery delays due to the adverse weather conditions.

The National Weather Service’s alert for Melbourne highlights the increased likelihood of lightning storms, urging residents and visitors to remain cautious.

With the weather statement in effect, residents and travelers in the affected areas should remain vigilant and prepared for potential disruptions.

