Eye on the tropics: Ernesto’s leftovers will deliver high winds, heavy rain to parts of Europe

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Brian Shields, WFTV.com

Ernesto remnants WFTV Leftover tropical activity from Ernesto that's heading toward Europe (WFTV staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ernesto is no longer a hurricane, but what’s left of the storm could pack a punch to parts of Europe.

Gusty winds and rain are headed to Ireland and The United Kingdom on Wednesday, meteorologist Brian Shields said.

In particular, Northern Ireland and Scotland could see some rough weather.

Shields said winds could gust to around 50 mph and over 4 inches of rain is possible through early Thursday.

