Eye on the tropics: Ernesto’s leftovers will deliver high winds, heavy rain to parts of Europe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ernesto is no longer a hurricane, but what’s left of the storm could pack a punch to parts of Europe.

Gusty winds and rain are headed to Ireland and The United Kingdom on Wednesday, meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Ernesto remnants WFTV Leftover tropical activity from Ernesto that's heading toward Europe (WFTV staff)

In particular, Northern Ireland and Scotland could see some rough weather.

READ: Rain and storms on tap Wednesday in Central Florida

Shields said winds could gust to around 50 mph and over 4 inches of rain is possible through early Thursday.

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Ernesto Advisory 36: Ernesto Becomes a Powerful Post-Tropical Cyclone Over the North Atlantic. This is the Last Nhc Advisory. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2024

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group