Eye on the Tropics: TS Sean moving across the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Sean moves across the Atlantic, it is not expected to strengthen much over the next few days.

TS Sean will encounter a dry and stable environment over the weekend and is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by as early as Sunday morning.

Invest 94L has a 60% chance of developing over the next seven days.

WFTV Meteorologist Kassandra Cimi said Invest 94L will organize into a Tropical depression by the middle of next week.

WFTV Channel 9′s team of meteorologist will continue to watch this area closely as some models bring it into the Caribbean by the end of next week.

