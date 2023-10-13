Friday the 13th forecast will have you feeling warm and muggy

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a busy Thursday, Friday’s forecast and the weekend will feel warm and muggy.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says on Friday, expect a warm start and patches of fog around Central Florida.

This afternoon will remain warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but oppressive humidity will make it feel like 100-105° this afternoon.

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast today with a 30% rain chance and mostly cloudy.

This weekend, expect Saturday to stay warm, but a big fall cool down will come Sunday and into next week when highs will dip into the 70s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

