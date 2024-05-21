ORLANDO, Fla. — Explore Harry P. Leu Gardens with a summer of the fairies starting next month.

There will be a series of events and activities for guests to enjoy the Gardens and celebrate the mystical world of fairies.

See the list below:

Fairy Doors

June 8 through Aug. 25

Find all 20 fairy doors in the Gardens and go on a whimsical adventure. Each door is decorated for a different fairy personality. This event is included with general admission.

Read: It’s not magic: Learn the science behind Guinness World Records in Orlando

Fairy magic is coming to Leu Gardens this summer There will be a series of events and activities for guests to enjoy the Gardens and celebrate the mystical world of fairies. The Fairy Doors will take guests on a hunt to find all the doors. (Harry P. Leu Gardens/Harry P. Leu Gardens)

Fairy Nights

June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16

Make art creations, dress up in fairy-inspired attire, and find all the fairy doors during this magical night event.

Foxtail Coffee with Cholo Dogs and Peak Season Pops will have treats to buy.

Separate ticket admission is required. The event will happen rain or shine and is non-refundable. Tickets go on sale June 5.

Read: Disney on Ice will debut a new show at the Kia Center

After Hours in the Gardens

June 6 through Aug. 29

Enjoy live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the patio near Lake Rowena. The sunset event is included with general admission all summer long.

June 6, July 11, Aug.1 – Don Soledad



June 13, July 4, Aug. 8 – Jose Rodriguez



June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 – Bryan May



June 27, July 25, Aug. 22 – Andre Santana

Click here for ticket information.

Read: LEGOLAND Florida Brick Party returns this summer

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group