Fairy magic is coming to Leu Gardens this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Explore Harry P. Leu Gardens with a summer of the fairies starting next month.
There will be a series of events and activities for guests to enjoy the Gardens and celebrate the mystical world of fairies.
See the list below:
Fairy Doors
June 8 through Aug. 25
Find all 20 fairy doors in the Gardens and go on a whimsical adventure. Each door is decorated for a different fairy personality. This event is included with general admission.
Fairy Nights
June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16
Make art creations, dress up in fairy-inspired attire, and find all the fairy doors during this magical night event.
Foxtail Coffee with Cholo Dogs and Peak Season Pops will have treats to buy.
Separate ticket admission is required. The event will happen rain or shine and is non-refundable. Tickets go on sale June 5.
After Hours in the Gardens
June 6 through Aug. 29
Enjoy live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the patio near Lake Rowena. The sunset event is included with general admission all summer long.
- June 6, July 11, Aug.1 – Don Soledad
- June 13, July 4, Aug. 8 – Jose Rodriguez
- June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 – Bryan May
- June 27, July 25, Aug. 22 – Andre Santana
Click here for ticket information.
