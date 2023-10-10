Fall cooldown continues Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is in store for another great weather day.

We will see fall conditions Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

Our area will warm up into the 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch: 2 areas in the tropics show potential for development this week

Wednesday through the rest of the week will be warmer and muggier.

Starting Wednesday, rain chances will be going up and daytime highs will reach the upper 80s.

See: Raising Cane’s to open 3 new locations in Central Florida

A low-pressure system and front will drive in moisture which will bring a wetter and stormier pattern.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group