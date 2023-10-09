Areas in Gulf, near Africa could show tropical development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic tropics remain quiet overall, but there are two areas that are showing a potential for development.

Invest 92L is a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa and chances.

The system has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression by mid-week.

Regardless of development, models keep this system out over the Atlantic and away from Florida.

A small area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 10% chance of developing over the next few days.

By mid-week, forecast data shows the low-pressure system will merge with a warm front.

We will see an increased chance of rain due to this by the end of this upcoming week in Central Florida.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

