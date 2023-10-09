Local

Partly cloudy and comfortable Monday in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see very comfortable fall conditions on Monday.

Our area will have low humidity and cooler temperatures on Monday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s for most with just a few in the low 80s.

Most of Central Florida will have cloudy skies with a few breaks in the clouds Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be another great day, but through the rest of the week, an area of low pressure will drive a warm front across the state.

We will see increasing temperatures and higher rain chances for the last half of the week.

