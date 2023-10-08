, Fla. — It’s a taste of fall this weekend, but it’s a question of how long it will last.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said with a ten-degree drop in temperatures behind our first fall cool front, Sunday’s afternoon temperatures stayed in the 70s.

This is the coolest afternoon temperature for Orlando since Apr.17.

Temperatures will feel cool again tonight and Monday morning.

Orlando will see lows in the 60s and some 50s north, with dry and comfortable weather lasting through Tuesday.

Cool front brings temps down, but how long will it feel like fall? (WFTV/WFTV)

For Wednesday through Friday, another disturbance passing brings a brief return of the scattered storms.

As far as the tropics, a new disturbance has a high chance of developing and staying far away in the tropical Atlantic.

The next name is Sean.

