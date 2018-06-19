Fallen Kissimmee police officers to be remembered in August

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department announced Monday how the community will honor two officers killed in the line of duty.
Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matt Baxter were shot and killed Aug. 18, 2017, while responding to a call near Palmway and Cypress streets in Kissimmee.
On the anniversary of their deaths, the department will host the Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matt Baxter Community Barbecue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.
The barbecue event is free and the department said it hopes the event is a celebration of life and a thank-you to the community for all the love and support that was provided during the months after the tragedy.
“The month of May was a time for the Department to visit the police memorials held in Tallahassee and Washington D.C. Those events were very important in the healing process and for members of the department to see how our heroes are honored and will never be forgotten. It is time now for a lighter event, giving members of the department a chance to have fun and fellowship with our community. We want to appreciate the community that wrapped their arms around us when we needed it most. We are committed to keeping the momentum,” said Police Chief Jeff O’Dell in a Facebook post.
Details of the event are still being finalized.
Everett Miller has been arrested and faces charges in the deaths of the officers.
