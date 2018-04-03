Records: Man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers says he 'had no remorse'

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man accused of killing two police officers said recently that he had no remorse, records show.
Everett Miller is accused of killing Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard Aug. 18 near a barbershop near Palmway and Cypress streets in Kissimmee.
Another inmate, Charles Brown, said Miller confessed to the shooting in January while in jail, recent records showed. Brown said, “He (Miller) said the cops stopped him right there in the barbershop. He said that's where he shot them, but he said he got back in his car and took off,” records showed.
In two different jail phone calls Miller made to his mother and his girlfriend, investigators said Miller mentioned he met an inmate from the old neighborhood named Charlie Brown, which shows Miller and Brown could have spoken in jail.
Brown said the two were reminiscing when Miller confessed and even said he had “no remorse” for killing the officers.
Brown said Miller told him, “(expletive) deserved to get it anyway. They were dirty cops any (expletive) way, he said they always (expletive) with me.”
Miller faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
Brown is in the Osceola County Jail being held on a probation violation from a domestic violence case.
Brown said he told investigators because he was shocked when he heard Miller say the officers deserved to die.
