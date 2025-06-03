Families of deadly mass shooting victims to sue City, OPD, businesses in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The families of the two men killed during a mass shooting in Downtown Orlando in 2024 are suing the city, OPD, and several businesses in the Entertainment District.

19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr. and 25-year-old Tyrek Hill were fatally shot while attending the traditional bar crawl on Halloween night.

“This can’t keep happening. It’s indescribable. What’s it going to take? A shooting at Disney? A theme park? In a sports arena, why are the streets not safe, but those places seem to be?” said Timothy Schmidt Senior, father of Timothy Schmidt Junior, killed in the mass shooting.

Junior was killed on the same night as Tyrek Hill. The 25-year-old was supposed to open his own business just days later, according to his mother.

“To lose your child like this is the worst thing ever,” said Teresa Clinton, Tyrek Hill’s mother. “We know that we all have to leave here, but what a way to go. Because of someone else’s negligence.”

Attorneys representing the families claim negligent security and wrongful death; they also claim they have been trying to find out who was responsible for getting event permits for last year’s event.

“A number of the members of the Orlando Entertainment District, The Block, which is a loosely organized entertainment district in those private enterprises,” said Michael Haggard, crime victim attorney, when asked about what specific businesses would be listed in the suit.

As the legal move starts, the suspect, 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar, remains at the Orange County Jail.

Edgar faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, with a court hearing scheduled for August 25th.

The case is scheduled to be filed at the end of the month, as state law requires six months’ notice when a public agency is involved in a lawsuit. “We can point the blame at anybody. But who’s going to step up and make a change?” said Clinton.

The City of Orlando sent Channel 9 a statement saying it cannot make comments at this time.

Channel 9 also reached out to OPD and The Block for comment but has not heard back.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group