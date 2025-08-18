Families forced out of Orlando hotel as rats, power failures, and fire risks pile up

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Families residing at the Howard Johnson hotel in Orange County must vacate the premises by Monday due to safety code violations.

The city of Orlando has mandated the shutdown of the hotel on International Drive because of a non-working fire sprinkler system, which poses significant safety risks.

The hotel has been plagued with issues, including rats and problems with electricity and water, prompting the city to intervene.

Trinette Nation has been actively working throughout the weekend to assist families in finding aid and new homes.

Most families managed to leave by the original deadline of 6 p.m. Thursday, but some remain in a state of uncertainty.

Lawyers were present at the property on Friday, gathering evidence to support potential lawsuits against the hotel.

Tenants like Travis Weiand expressed concerns about the possibility of becoming homeless and the city’s stance on homelessness.

As the deadline approaches, the affected families face an uncertain future, with legal actions and housing solutions still unresolved.

