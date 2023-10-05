Family, community to hold vigil on birthday for local student killed by school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Classmates of a local student who was killed in a crash on Monday are gathering Thursday on what would have been his 18th birthday.

Sherman Vannoy was riding his bike to school when a bus attempting to turn into the school drive hit him.

The crash happened on North Hancock Road just at an entrance to Lake Minneola High School.

After Vannoy was hit by the bus he was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Lake County school district said the bus driver has been put on leave and will no longer be driving buses for the district.

A growing memorial to Vannoy now sits as the crash site.

Investigators said they are still investigating the crash as an active traffic homicide.

The community is planning to honor Vannoy on Thursday night at 8 p.m. with a candlelight vigil.

