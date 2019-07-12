Family, friends gather to remember 17-year-old girl found dead in Orlando apartment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Friends and family gathered Thursday evening to mourn the death of an Orlando teen who was found dead in an apartment.
Orlando police were called to the Aventura Apartments off of Cinderlane Parkway near north Orange Blossom Trail and Clarcona Ocoee Road where they found 17-year-old Tatyana Simeon shot around midnight.
Related Headlines
Friends said Tatyana was at the apartment visiting a friend.
About 100 loved ones later gathered to remember Tatyana.
Tatyana's best friend Iniya Johnson told Channel 9 it'll be rough without her.
"We met ninth grade year," Iniya said. "We were supposed to graduate this year. We planned a lot of stuff, and now I have to do it alone."
Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened in the shooting.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}