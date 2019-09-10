0 Family, friends seek ‘Justice for Casey,' 1 year after Palm Bay man's slaying

PALM BAY, Fla. - Family and friends hope a memorial barbecue will bring attention to an unsolved slaying, from a year ago.

46-year-old Casey Cheney was in Palm Bay to buy saw palmetto berries, which are used in dietary supplements and are regulated by the state.

Later, he was found dead in a recreational vehicle along Babcock Street.

Cheney's friends were out Tuesday, looking to generate new leads in the case.

They held signs that read "Justice for Casey." Police have printed their own poster hoping someone has information to share.

Cheney used to spend the height of the saw palmetto harvest in Brevard County, where the Immokalee man was known to purchase berries at a generous price.

"He brought a lot of money to a lot of needy people who were willing to go out and work," said a friend, Tina Cruce.

On Sept. 10, 2018, Cheney's wife became worried when she could not reach him. As it turned out, she had reason to be.

"She wasn't able to get ahold of her husband. [She asked] for us to at least go and check on him," said another friend, Eveleen Diana. "And that's what my son and I [did]. And my son walked in and found him."

Palm Bay police said Cheney was shot to death. A motive has not been established for his murder, but robbery is one possibility investigators continue to pursue.

Detectives have also been going back to review all the forensic evidence in the case.

Crimeline posters have also been going up this week around Brevard and Indian River counties.

"He was an amazing father, brother, son [and] husband," Diana said.

Cheney's friends, who consider him family, are anxiously awaiting answers.

"Call Crimeline, report what you saw," Cruce said. "You may think it wasn't much but that one little tip could help solve and bring closure to his family and all his friends who loved and adored him and miss him very much."

