Family of Bethune-Cookman students trying to overcome the devastation of Hurricane Dorian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The parents of three students at Bethune-Cookman University are in the fight of their life.

Their parents survived Hurricane Dorian in Freepoint, Bahamas, but they have taken 20 people who have lost everything into their badly damaged home.

"The area that we grew up on now looks like a wasteland. It looks nothing like what we know," said Ashliegh Stubbs.

While Ashliegh, Wilbert and Alyssa Stubbs go on with class at Bethune-Cookman University, their parents are on the Grand Bahama Island trying to overcome the devastation of Dorian.

"Our families are now living a horror story," Stubbs said.

The students weren't able to call their parents for 48 hours because their calls wouldn't go through.

"When I couldn't hear from them, it was like kind of devastating, like are they alive, are they good?" said Wilbert Stubbs.

"We were hearing the damages that it did to Abaco. So, not hearing from them, even after we knew what the storm was capable of doing, it was really scary," said Alyssa Stubbs.

The relief of finally hearing their parent's voices quickly turned to sadness.

While this Category 5 storm hovered over the island for two days, ocean water came barreling through the home they grew up in, but the structure somehow survived.

"If the hurricane was to just shift a little bit, our house probably wouldn't have made it," Alyssa Stubbs said.

The Stubbs' parents took in 20 members of their family and closest friends that lost everything. They also gave away their food and clothes to those in need.

"It's kind of like starting all over again. And I know they don't want to go through that, but that's how it is," Wilbert Stubbs said.

With no running water or power, their parents now spend several hours a day waiting in line for something to eat and drink.

While the students try to cope with what's happening at home, they hope others who hear their story take nothing for granted.

"Sleeping on a dry mattress is something that other people don't have the opportunity to do," Ashliegh Stubbs said.

Some people they grew up with died in the storm and others are still missing.

The students have no idea when they will see their parents next, or what this means for school breaks and Christmas when they normally go back home to visit.

