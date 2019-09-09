0 Want to help? 9 things to know about aiding Dorian victims in Bahamas

The Bahamas was scourged by Hurricane Dorian, leaving thousands of people without power and in need of water, food and shelter.

Below are nine ways you can help the victims Dorian left behind:

Donate unused hurricane supplies:

Many Florida residents were left with more supplies than they could use. Instead of trying to return bottled water, canned food etc., you can donate the items to Good360 or other participating relief organizations listed below.

More information: http://bit.ly/2m01oY2

Volunteers needed:

Roll up your sleeves and help! All Hands and Hearts Smart Response is looking for volunteers and monetary donations. The group provides first-hand relief to those hit by the storm.

More information: http://bit.ly/2m3lKzG

Help provide meals:

World Central Kitchen’s Chef José Andrés set up a kitchen in the Bahamas and is feeding the victims of Dorian.

Donate here: https://wck.org/chef-relief-team

Medical supplies and vaccines:

Heart to Heart International sent mobile medical units to the Bahamas stocked with medical supplies and vaccines. It is accepting donations to support the supplies and teams.

Donate here: http://bit.ly/2lKBSWy

International Medical Corps, which sends medical teams to disaster areas, is looking for donations to help with medical care.

Donate here: http://bit.ly/2kBxUQ2

Animals need help, too:

The Humane Society has transported animals out of harm’s way from shelters across Florida’s east coast.

To help in its mission, donate here: http://bit.ly/2lCUYOt

Donate blood:

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations following a summer shortage. You can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Provide Emergency assistance to survivors and first responders:

If you donate to help Dorian victims through The Salvation Army, 100% of your donation goes to relief efforts, according to the organization’s website.

Donate here: http://bit.ly/2kAO3oQ

Pilots, fuel and medical professionals needed:

There is a need for aircraft, pilots, fuel and medical professionals. To volunteer, call the Abaco Relief Hotline at 407-497-1138.

More information: http://bit.ly/2kclpu6

Air Unlimited is focusing on sending the following donations that meet the most critical needs first, which is a list provided to Rep. Plakon's office from the Bahamian government: Non-perishable foods, lightweight non-perishable high protein food items (MRI's), medical supplies; Band-Aids of all sizes, rubbing alcohol, ace bandages, personal sanitary items; soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers & baby wipes, water, water tablets, dog & cat food, tarps, solar lights, flashlights, batteries, blankets & pillows.

Watch out for scams!

Unfortunately, scammers try to bilk money from people looking to help others. Make sure you give only to reputable relief organizations. You can check organizations through give.org, Charity Navigator, Guide Star, American Institute of Philanthropy and other sites.

