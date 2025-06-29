Urgent fosters needed as nearly 60 guinea pigs found dumped in rural Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — LINKS FOR FOSTER CARE OR ADOPTION INFO AT BOTTOM OF ARTICLE

Nearly 60 guinea pigs were found dumped on a dead-end street in Orange County.

They were found near Aerospace Parkway and Transport Drive. Sadly, three were found dead. Channel 9 was emailed a tip, went to check it out, and found 30 guinea pigs, and the rescue says 25 were rescued Friday.

While our crew was on scene checking out the tip, Space Coast Bunnies also showed up trying to find the domestic household pets to save them.

“Almost tears in my eyes for horror, that people would dump such sweet little, innocent, creatures that have no ability to survive in the wild,” said Cassandra Rankin. Rankin is a foster and volunteer with Space Coast Bunnies. Also dubbed the guinea pig whisperer.

Ashley Berke and Cassandra Rankin came prepared, thinking they’d only be catching a couple. But when they saw what we were seeing, we got to work.

“It’s very sad and infuriating that people resort to this rather than reaching out for help,” said Berke, President of Space Coast Bunnies.

28 guinea pigs were caught armed with nets, food, and pet crates. The rescue says it knows of 25 others who were rescued Friday, many of whom need vet care.

“A lot of them have bad patches that look appear to look like a type of mange or fungus infection,” said Rankin.

Using peppers and lettuce to attract the small pets, they were eventually packed up to head back to Brevard County. But the real work now starts. Berke says there’s a dire need for fosters to help care for the guinea pigs.

“We’re desperate for fosters and shelters to open their doors because we don’t know where these guys are going to go as of right now,” said Berke.

WFTV has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to see if they’re investigating. We’re waiting to hear back.

An Orange County Animal Services Officers did return our call saying it was the first they’d gotten about the guinea pigs. He added it’s be likely difficult to track down whoever is responsible.

Anyone interested in fostering can reach out to Space Coast Bunnies.

https://www.facebook.com/spacecoastbunnies

https://linktr.ee/spacecoastbunnies

