FTC issues $126M in Fortnite refunds, new claim deadline set

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Fortnite game on a PC.
Fortnite refunds FILE PHOTO: The FTC is issuing refunds to players who had unwanted charges while playing Fortnite. (CassianoCorreia - stock.adobe.com)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The FTC is issuing more than $126 million in refunds to Fortnite players who faced charges for unwanted purchases.

The new deadline for submitting claims is July 9, 2025.

The refunds stem from a settlement with Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, which agreed to pay $245 million to settle FTC claims that it employed deceptive tactics to lure players into making unwanted purchases.

The FTC has reopened the claims process, enabling Fortnite players and their parents or guardians to submit claims for settlement compensation.

Eligible consumers who have not yet filed a claim can do so at www.ftc.gov/fortnite.

