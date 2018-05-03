0 Family of man in deputy-involved chase speaks to WFTV

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies responded to three domestic-related calls Thursday at a home in Mims before a man led them on a chase that ended in a crash, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

As Perry Valsaint fled the scene, he allegedly drove his car at a deputy, who fired a shot hitting the suspect in the abdomen.

The chase ended along at State Road 528 after another deputy used what's called a PIT maneuver to spin Valsaint's car off the highway, investigators said.

Valsaint is at the hospital in critical condition, according to his family.

Family members told Channel 9’s Steve Barrett that Valsaint was being chased by deputies in his car after he’d been shot.

Lisa Valsaint, the suspect's sister, told WFTV Channel 9 that the suspect told her he thought he was going to be killed, and that deputies were ramming the back of his car during the chase.

Valsaint's brother said he went to the scene and witnessed the end of the crash.

“I seen a bunch of police cars. I seen my brother's car sitting like it flipped and went into the woods and the front part of the car was sticking up in the air, and then I looked and I seen my brother was laying on the ground. I asked what's going on with my brother. they told me they don't know what happened, he'd just been shot,” said Darrell Valsaint.

