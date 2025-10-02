Family says FSU football player who was shot is showing signs of improvement

HAVANA, Fla. — Ethan Pritchard, an FSU football player from Sanford, is showing signs of improvement after being shot in the back of the head last month in Havana.

Pritchard’s uncle informed Channel Nine that Ethan is now out of bed and able to stand on a seated adjustable platform chair, indicating progress in his recovery.

The shooting occurred last month while Pritchard was taking his aunt back home in Havana.

Investigators have arrested four individuals in connection with the shooting, including a 16-year-old.

Authorities believe the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group