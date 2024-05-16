Farmworker’s Association mourns lives lost in Marion County bus crash at local vigil

APOPKA, Fla. — People gathered at the Farmworker’s Association of Florida Wednesday night in Apopka to honor the lives lost in a Marion County bus crash.

The organization has shown support for migrant workers throughout the years, and this is no different.

The Farmworker’s Association said this crash should have never happened.

Now, the people who perform taxing work to provide for their families are trying to meet their needs.

Juan Sabines Guerrero of the Mexican Consulate in Orlando spoke about how the victims’ families are still in disbelief.

“They say, ‘I can’t believe it,” Guerrero said. “It is very difficult for us. It’s very sad for us, but it’s our job. All of them are very young people.”

