Fatal Florida Turnpike crash sparks CDL language checkpoint initiative

ORLANDO, Fla. — Harjinder Singh, an undocumented immigrant, is accused of causing a fatal accident on last week’s Florida Turnpike, which led to three deaths.

Singh is presently detained without bond at the Saint Lucie County Jail, charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

State officials have responded to the incident by addressing practices related to commercial driver licensing.

Attorney General Uthmeier stated that law enforcement will set up checkpoints to verify English proficiency of CDL drivers entering Florida following the accident.

Uthmeier pointed out that Singh did not pass an English proficiency test but still received a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Washington and California.

“If you can’t read street signs, how are you going to drive large commercial vehicles, 18 wheelers, tractor trailers in a safe manner,” Uthmeier stated.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group