Fatal Orange County Overnight Crash Kills 4, Seriously Injures 1

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal Orange County crash that claimed the lives of 4 people and seriously injured another.

It happened on the Central Florida Parkway when the BMW driver attempted to overtake the Toyota Camry by changing lanes.

When the BMW attempted to merge back into the outside lane, it collided with the front left of the Camry, causing both cars to run off the road.

The Toyota then struck a light pole and continued to hit multiple trees, and the rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The BMW also collided with several trees, leaving the passengers of that vehicle deceased.

In total, all occupants of the BMW and 2 out of 3 occupants in the Camry have been pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Dr. Phillips Hospital.

The FHP investigation on this crash is ongoing.

