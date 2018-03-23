0 Police: 2 men fatally shot near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were fatally shot early Friday at an apartment building near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

Michael A. Carter, 56, and Lloyd S. Cain, 38, were shot shortly before 1 a.m. on West Central Boulevard near South John Young Parkway and West Church Street, police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.

One of the men died at the scene, and the other man died at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Guido said.

"OPD detectives believe that Cain was the intended victim in this case," she said. "Tragically, Carter was an unintended victim in this case."

Deborah Glenn, a friend of the victims, called the shooting senseless.

"Two great men are dead. They're my good friends," she said. "I am bewildered. I am so outdone, and I want these people caught."

No other details were given about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Orlando police officers say they responded to a shooting along West Central Blvd and Barlow St. One person dead on scene and another died at the hospital pic.twitter.com/7Q2VwTx9bw — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) March 23, 2018

This is an Orlando fire rescue truck helping out a woman who is trying to deal with this shooting. pic.twitter.com/RcwG8kNiBr — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) March 23, 2018

