  • Police: 2 men fatally shot near downtown Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey , Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were fatally shot early Friday at an apartment building near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Michael A. Carter, 56, and Lloyd S. Cain, 38, were shot shortly before 1 a.m. on West Central Boulevard near South John Young Parkway and West Church Street, police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said.

    Watch: Victims' relatives want Orlando police to do more to solve murder case

    One of the men died at the scene, and the other man died at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Guido said.

    "OPD detectives believe that Cain was the intended victim in this case," she said. "Tragically, Carter was an unintended victim in this case."

    Read: Gun seized from UCF student under new Florida law

    Deborah Glenn, a friend of the victims, called the shooting senseless.

    "Two great men are dead. They're my good friends," she said. "I am bewildered. I am so outdone, and I want these people caught."

    Read: Police arrest man accused of grabbing woman, exposing himself in Baldwin Park

    No other details were given about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

    Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

    Download: Free WFTV apps

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 2 men fatally shot near downtown Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Devices found at Titusville HS turn out to be school project left…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames on I-95 in Brevard County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge denies motion of acquittal on charges in Noor Salman case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Salman's attorneys ask judge to dismiss charges